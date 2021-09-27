Editor, the Advocate:
Greg Bonewald provided us with more information about VATRE and I appreciate that.
There is more information available online at the Texas Law Library by typing VATRE in your search. You will find that the law provides an opportunity for school districts to recover expenses that occurred as the result of a disaster and avoid the State Efficiency Audit, which is required for increases to the M&O Budget.
I believe the COVID disaster declaration by the Governor in March of 2020 is in use here. This opportunity expires in March 2022.
Arlen Williams, Victoria
