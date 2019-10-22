Editor, the Advocate:
We at Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care want to express our appreciation for the support we received during our annual fundraiser. We especially thank the families of Julius and Gloria Cano, Bryan and Felice Campbell, John and Norma Ramirez, Gabriel and Mary Castellano. Also we thank the entertainment groups, Route 66 and Touch of Gold and special guest Bella Zeplin. To all who made donation for the silent auction, thank you. Appreciation is extended to the Victoria Advocate, La Revista, Gary Moses and Majic 95.9.
We would also like to recognize special guests who were there to support us: Representative Jeannie Morrison, Emmett Alvarez, Dr. Josie Rivera, Dede Welder, Agnes White, Eileen Bertoff, Lupe Martinez, Doris Drane, Margaret Coleman, the Our Lady of Victory National Junior Honor Society and their Sponsor Kathy Bruno.
We sincerely appreciate all who worked and made this a successful fundraiser.
Mary Garcia, executive director, Victoria
