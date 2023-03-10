Editor, the Advocate:
In regard to cancelling Dilbert, no issues. However, I have an issue with the blatant hypocrisy; you did not like Dilbert for what the creator stated yet you publish a cartoon implying that all MAGA/Republicans are racist.
But you are the editor and you get to decide what to print. What double standards we set. Basically you just stated the same thing, and showed your bias.
And you wonder why no one trust the media. It is actions like this that cause us not to trust you. You wonder why the trust in the media is steadily falling. No wonder here. You enjoy your freedom of speech but only if it fits your agenda or ideology.
RL Montgomery III, Victoria