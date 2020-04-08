Editor, the Advocate:
The paper writes a lot about who is helping to serve the community even though we have the virus.
We never hear about the reporters who are out on the front lines in the middle of it.
How about a story about those folks who cover and write the stories from the Advocate.
I saw Jon Wilcox in town the other day. I hear the Advocate reporters on the daily briefing at 3 p.m.
They have to be putting themselves in the firing line of the virus to keep Victoria informed.
Bill Pozzi, Victoria
