Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

The paper writes a lot about who is helping to serve the community even though we have the virus.

We never hear about the reporters who are out on the front lines in the middle of it.

How about a story about those folks who cover and write the stories from the Advocate.

I saw Jon Wilcox in town the other day. I hear the Advocate reporters on the daily briefing at 3 p.m.

They have to be putting themselves in the firing line of the virus to keep Victoria informed.

Bill Pozzi, Victoria

Editor’s note: Thank you for the suggestion. In our eyes, our journalists and others providing essential services during this pandemic are heroes. Generally, our approach is to write first about others in the community before ourselves. There are so many stories yet to tell, but your kindness lifts our spirits.

