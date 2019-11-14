Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to give a special “thank you” to one of your employees, Brittany, who helped me get my paper delivered to my home in a place where I could retrieve it without a long way to walk because I am having trouble walking. She even delivered the paper herself when the carrier didn’t pay attention to her memos.
She is a special person to go out of her way to help me, and be so very kind. Thank you so much, Brittany.
Juanita Rigamonti, Victoria
