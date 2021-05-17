Editor, the Advocate:
I am a resident of Crescent Valley in Victoria County and recently found myself apprehensive to proposed changes and developments in my community that I did not understand. In my opinion, when there is a lack of understanding, it is important to search out the missing information which is why I sought to learn more about Zinc Resources. Other sources in and out of this community voiced that Zinc Resources did not want to have a public meeting with anyone about their proposed facility. This made me upset and caused me to want to stand up and fight for what I believed to be a threat to the health and safety of my family and neighborhood.
After filing a protest against this proposed facility with the TECQ, I began to wonder why a company that was willing to invest such a large sum of money into a facility in our community would be refusing to meet with the local people who may have concerns. I began to wonder if these statements might or might not be a true. It did not make sense to me that Zinc Resources would not want the community to understand their processes and procedures and would not want to calm the nerves of those concerned. Should I believe what the opponents of this facility were telling me, or reach out to Zinc Resources? The obvious conclusion was that if I wanted to make an informed unbiased decision on this matter, I needed to look at both sides of the coin.
I contacted Zinc Resources requesting a meeting. I ask them to come to our neighborhood and meet with us, fully expecting them, based on the information I had, to turn me down. Zinc Resources jumped at the opportunity to meet with us. The CEO was informative and answered all of our questions. Many in the Crescent Valley neighborhood attended this meeting and were given the chance to air their questions. I am very proud of my neighbors for being civil and honest in asking questions about their concerns.
I can only speak for myself and I say that after meeting with Zinc Resources I am more informed and much more comfortable with this facility coming to the Port of Victoria. I will be retracting my protest of this facility with TECQ.
Mark E. Caylor, Victoria
