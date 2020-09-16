Editor, the Advocate:
I, as Mr. Benito Hernandez wrote, also am an Air Force veteran. My four brothers and I volunteered to serve in the military. I served in Korea and Vietnam and had other overseas deployments as well. One of my younger brothers and I served together in Vietnam. I served my country honorably and with great pride for 22 years. I wish to convey to Mr. Trump that my brothers and I are not suckers nor losers as he claims our brave men and women in the military to be. I want this great nation to know that the fearless Mr. Trump is the sucker, loser and a coward because he got five deferments to avoid serving in the military. So, Mr. Trump is not only a loser, but a coward as well.
Election Day is Nov. 3, please make the right choice.
Rick Cortez, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.