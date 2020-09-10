Editor, the Advocate:
I am a United States Air Force veteran. I was deployed to Morocco and left my wife and 1-year-old daughter. When I came back, my daughter didn’t know me. she called me “The man.”
I didn’t make the ultimate sacrifice, but I served my country proudly and honorably.
I want Trump and Republicans to know that I am neither a “sucker” or “loser.”
Benito Hernandez Jr., Victoria
