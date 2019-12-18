Editor, the Advocate:
Dudley Elementary was the location where the Old Landmark Committee showed up and showed out.
Thank you, Ms. Verline Sandra Avery, for your vision and dedication. The free food was amazing and the cooks were awesome.
Thank you fifth-grade volunteers, your kind teacher and all of the hardworking staff and parent volunteers.
Thank you workers of the committee for your hard work, time and dedication to our community.
Thank you community for your support, donations of canned goods and toys.
Our mission and goal cannot be achieved without those who come and receive our gifts.
Thank you Golden Crescent Food Bank, KAVU, Victoria Advocate, Bro. Gary Moses, Mayor Pro Tem, Josephine Solis, Pastor Strothers, Mrs. Molly and crew, Robin Shelton, Sandra Thomas, Darryl Thomas, Charles Ellis and many others.
Your assistance was deeply appreciated!
Joyce Young-Ellis, Victoria
