Editor, the Advocate:
This is an open letter of admiration that carries thanks, good wishes and a huge dose of sadness. All of Victoria is going to miss Jennifer Yancey.
Jennifer was a driving force at Victoria College. She knew everyone and everything. She knew how to get things done and how to help other people achieve. She was filled with kindness and energy, talent and practicality. She did lots of things but also had a magic way of showing others how to achieve and give in equal measure.
She met every task with intelligence, determination and a smile. She took on the hardest challenges and made it easy for those around her to succeed.
Victoria is going to miss her. She was a force, a friend, a generous achiever and giver. We wish you well, Jennifer. Lucky Houston!
Janey and Melvin Lack, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.