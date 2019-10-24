Editor, the Advocate:
The true lede in Tuesday’s breaking news story is the failure of the Victoria Police Department to recognize the signs of a mental health crisis.
This past Sunday night around 9:30, I was walking my dog downtown and witnessed an unsettling scene. At Liberty Street and Power Avenue, a man in a Longhorns T-shirt got off his black motorcycle and went to the door of the house there. He began knocking on the door. There was no answer, though lights were on inside. He called to the occupant to open up; he just wanted to talk. I crossed Liberty and paused near the funeral home as the dog sniffed around. The man outside continued to pound on the door. As he did so, a car pulled up and stopped by the house, but whoever was driving didn’t get out.
Having a sense that something was amiss, I called the main number for the Victoria Police Department a few minutes later. I described the scene, stressing that I wasn’t sure what was going on. They said they would send a car. Sure enough, when I had looped back to the corner of Commercial and Liberty about 15 minutes later, there was the car. It pulled up in front of the house and flashed its lights. The dog and I continued home.
Both the Advocate and KAVU mention in their reporting that police had been called to the house Monday, before Tuesday’s events. Yet police were on the scene on Sunday as well.
Somehow, police department spokesman David Brogger left this fact unmentioned. Twice police officers presumably had some interaction with the home’s unnamed resident. Yet neither time did they grasp the nature of the situation. The police have not informed the public whether the man was in possession of a weapon. It is easy to imagine a scenario in which he did have one, and in which things might have ended in violence. The police, after all, did send out an armored vehicle to the scene.
While the Victoria Police Department has designated Mental Health Officers who are trained in how to deal with individuals suffering from mental illness, it is plain that ordinary officers need at least some such training. If it hopes to prevent such crises from happening again, it would do well to learn from its failures.
G.L. Ford, Victoria
