Editor, the Advocate:
I was incredibly disappointed to see Bill Pozzi’s comments on Proposition 6. How could he question whether Texas should be in the business of a disease that will kill over 41,000 Texans this year?
A recent poll commissioned by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says over 80% of Texan voters think it’s important for the state to remain a national leader in cancer research. To do that, we must vote yes on Proposition 6 and ensure the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) is funded for at least another decade.
My mother was diagnosed with stage 3(b) colon cancer in January 2017. It was her good fortune that the typical chemotherapy regimen was her best course, but that’s not true for every Texan facing cancer. That’s why Texas must fund cutting-edge research and continue the programs and services to fight from every angle.
Since its inception, CPRIT has supported groundbreaking cancer research and prevention programs right here at home. Over 19,000 Texans with cancer participated in clinical trials or studies, and CPRIT-funded prevention services reached our neighbors in every county in the state.
It was an historic moment when Texans voted in 2007 to create CPRIT. Since then, CPRIT has exceeded expectations in fighting cancer by providing life-saving treatments and funding groundbreaking research. I urge all Texans to again support CPRIT and allow it to continue its vital work by voting for Proposition 6.
John Pish, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.