Editor, the Advocate:
You have to wonder why a statue or a flag honoring a past that hurt so many should line our streets, plazas, corners, buildings and so forth. For all those that feel that this is a proud part of history that you must honor, here is my suggestion. Build museums and place all of your Confederate memorabilia in them and there you can rejoice in them whenever you wish. The statue on display in Victoria, placed there in 1912, should be moved from where it is to the cemetery where the Confederate soldiers are buried. There is no need for him to stand in DeLeon Plaza.
If a soldier must stand there, then let it be one to represent the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, the Vietnam veterans, the Korean War veterans, World War II veterans. These are the heroes worthy of main streets, plazas and courthouse representation.
The Confederate beacons, as they have been called by some, should be removed. Any time anything Confederate has been displayed, it has been done to send a message and no matter what is believed by its supporters it is not a positive one.
When people line up in front of a statue with loaded semi-automatic rifles, Victoria has a problem. A lot can be said for a person by what they stand for. Thank you for making yourselves known. The Confederate loyalty has never been because of the great love for all mankind.
All things Confederate, no matter who erected it and when, have no place on the town square, in front of courthouses, county or federal buildings, on street corners, etc. I will say again, all things Confederate belong in a museum. The statue can go in a museum or to the cemetery at the site where the Confederate soldiers are buried. The song, “Dixie” can be piped in continually. Hopefully this will help preserve what you feel you must preserve.
Janice Johnson, Victoria
