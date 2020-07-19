Editor, the Advocate:
It is no secret that government officials have admittedly “cooked the books” on almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported. They have admitted deaths and hospitalizations are being overstated, because any death with the virus is being reported as a death because of the virus. The same applies to hospitalizations.
Our elected and appointed government officials have spewed a constant stream of outright dishonesty, or at least misleading information, which borders on propaganda. And the mainstream media keeps the panic stoked by simply repeating, or even sensationalizing, the numbers. What happened to the media being the watchdog, rather than the lapdog?
In the Wednesday July 15th paper, for example, it was reported Victoria County surpassed 2,000 cases. But how many tests have been administered? In a county of nearly 100,000, is infection of 2% of the population worthy of this level of restriction and shutdown?
It was also reported that Victoria County has had 14 COVID-19 deaths so far this year. Even if that number was honest, that means less than one out of 100 of those positive tested have died. And that less than 2 out of every 10,000 residents have died from this. Why can’t you provide us with how many total deaths there have been in Victoria County in 2020 so far, from all causes? That’s a pretty important frame of reference, don’t you think?
So far nationally, tests are running about 90% negative. And less than a 1% of those tested positive are dying. So, we have given absolute dictatorial power to elected officials to suspend our Bill of Rights, make us wear masks, forfeit our right to worship as we please, shut down businesses, ruin financial lives and drive up deficit spending to astronomical levels, all because of fear stoked by disingenuous, misleading and downright dishonest reporting of the true facts by our governments.
The Victoria Advocate has a long and illustrious history of doing some excellent investigative journalism, and I challenge you to apply that legacy of outstanding reporting to the data surrounding the COVID-19 story, rather than to play along with the disingenuous data sharing that has become the norm with this story.
We Americans, and Texans, are resourceful and resilient, and we can handle the truth. Would you please begin seeing that we get it?
Terry Koehler, Port O'Connor
