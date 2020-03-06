Editor, the Advocate:
Well, Kira Mudd, the director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving at UHV, did it again. She never disappoints with her alumni events. On Feb. 26, we had another Alumni Networking Luncheon. Our speaker was Victoria’s own “Iron Man,” Chad Hall (’04), and what a powerful, inspiring story he shared. Once again we were all on the edge of our seats and amazed at the challenges he has overcome through focus, persistence and endurance. He is truly committed to his family and his goals. Who uses the internet to teach themselves to swim? What dedication and drive!
I could go on and on about all of his key points, ”You are the problem.” The answer lies within us, what do we truly want to accomplish in life. Enough, it’s exciting still just thinking of all he said. The lunch was catered by Mr. Pozzi and was delicious.
The room was packed but some of you were missing. Let’s make Kira have to move our luncheon to the Community Center! Several alumni events are coming up, including homecoming. Go to the UHV website for more information.
You don’t know what you are missing out on.
Debra Williams, Victoria
