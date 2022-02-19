Editor, the Advocate:
I recently was in need of some embroidery work and found a location on Laurent Street.
I had done business with other local embroidery shops in town, but the prices, service, and quality of work at Sew Much More Embroidery just blew me away.
I walked in with a logo design I drew up myself, and in a few minutes Dian, owner and operator, brought it to life on her computer. The changes she made along with suggestions for the work I needed were amazing. Dian is one of the sweetest and caring individuals I have ever met. Besides the great work that is put out by Dian, the prices are very affordable and the timeline on the work is awesome. My work took just a few days to complete, which was quite spectacular.
What I appreciate about Dian, she is honest, caring, and professional in her prices and time given for a finished product. I highly recommend Sew Much More Embroidery, a local family owned and operated business.
Go by and get with Dian on some work needed, or a special gift item. The shop carries some great gift items, and I am more than sure if they don’t have what you’re looking for, Dian can get it for you. Try them out you will not regret it.
Thank you, for a job well done, God bless.
Joe Aguillon, Victoria
