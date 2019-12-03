Editor, the Advocate:
Republican Congressman Wilbur Hurd wants to save the Grand Old Party by making it more diverse. He has created and funded a political action committee to attract, encourage and fund candidates of color, younger candidates, female candidates and candidates from various immigrant cultures and religions who are moderate or liberal in their ideological outlook. Is he truly seeking fresh eyes and an infusion of new ideas and energy to make the GOP more palatable to those outside the party? Or, as some suspect, is it a ploy by a moderate politician who believes “dilution is the solution” hoping that diversifying and changing the demographics within the GOP, it will make it more aligned with the Democratic Party?
Ideally, a person joins a political party because they subscribe to and support the principles, beliefs and priorities contained within its platform. It is the compatibility of their core beliefs ingrained within the DNA of their hearts and minds that matters. It is not their skin color, sex, religion, nationality or food preferences at the local diner that should concern Rep. Hurd.
As with any political party, the GOP principles are specific. We believe in American exceptionalism. We believe the United States of America is unlike any other nation on earth. We believe in the Constitution as our founding document. We believe the Constitution was written not as a flexible document but as our enduring covenant. We believe that all are created equal, endowed by their Creator with inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We believe political freedom and economic freedom are indivisible.
We believe that when political freedom and economic freedom are separated, both are in peril; when united, they are invincible. We seek friendship with all peoples and all nations but recognize and are prepared to deal with evil in the world. We believe in the holiness of life both for those born and those unborn. And we refute those we elect who refuse to secure, protect and control our nation’s borders but desire to control our schools, farms, businesses and even our religious institutions.
I am confident that Congressman Hurd knows the GOP shall unwaveringly cling to its core conservative principles regardless of demographics. The future shall determine whether this great nation moves forward or regresses into being another disappointing period of history. The GOP and Democrat parties must overcome their current pathologies and find legitimate ways of bridging their differences. America deserves better, demands nothing less!
I would like to be around to see it.
Respectfully,
Bobby D. Whitefield, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.