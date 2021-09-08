Editor, the Advocate:
Bill Bright, founder of Campus Crusade for Christ, said this, “Citizenship in a free country is a blessing from God. Our great system of self government assures every Christian a voice in the affairs of the nation. God wants us to do His will in government, just as in the church and in the home.
“But we have disobeyed our Lord. We have ceased to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world, as Christ has commanded. As a result, the moral fiber of America is rotting away and our priceless freedom is in grave jeopardy.
“Atheism is penetrating every area of our national life. America is faced with the greatest crisis in its history. We are in danger of losing our nation by default, and with it our individual freedoms and possibly our very lives. If that should happen, our opportunity to help fulfill the Great Commission of reaching America and the world, with the message to receive the Savior will be lost.”
We have had some presidents with some spiritual fiber, such as Herbert Hoover, the 31st president. He said, “The whole of the inspirations of our civilization springs from the teachings of Christ and the lessons of the prophets. To read the Bible for these fundamentals is a necessity of American life.”
We have had and still have some voices that speak truth but are we listening, hope we do before it’s too late. We need God‘s divine intervention by His mercy. Psalms 31:14–15 “I trust in you O Lord. Our times are in Your hands.”
Sept. 17 is the U.S. Constitution Day and Citizenship Day.
John Fisher, pastor, Point Comfort
