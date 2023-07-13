Editor, the Advocate:
“Today, America is in crisis. Any Christian who doubts where he should stand needs to take spiritual inventory. The Bible is not ambivalent on the issues that matter: the sanctity of life, abortion, marriage, family and deviant and immoral lifestyles, parental responsibility and authority, individual accountability for one’s actions, the fraudulent disregard for the truth by historical revisionists in our schools, scorn for Biblical origins and intelligent design, mockery of Christian values, judicial activism (yes, the Bible even deals with judges without integrity), assaults upon religious freedom, efforts to sever the mention of God and Biblical truths from public life, etc.”
The above quote was written by one of our evangelists in north Texas in 2004.
Looks like to me the prophecy given in 1 Timothy 4:1-2 is taking place today. “Now the Holy Spirit speaks expressly that in latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils: speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their conscience seared with a hot iron,” How can our country get society back on God’s track? Repent and return back to the authority of the Bible.
John Fisher, Point Comfort