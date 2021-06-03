Editor, the Advocate:
It’s time for the tax paying citizens of this state and country to stand up to elected politicians and demand performance for pay. All they do is bicker and whine and get nothing accomplished. The political parties are the problem. Do without them and vote the best qualified person for the office. God has been taken out of the equation, from the family, community, state and country. America needs to take care of Americans first, in order to take care of the rest of the world. It’s like preparing for a flight on an airplane. Should the plane lose cabin pressure who are you going to put breathing air mask on first? You must place it on yourself in order to help everyone else. Same goes with God. Just ask God’s chosen people, the Jews. They forgot God and idolized themselves and look where it got them. Will humanity ever learn?
We can be our own best friend or our worst enemy. We wake up every morning and make that decision. America needs to take care of America and Americans first if we are expected to be good stewards to the rest of the world.
Silvano Silva, Victoria
