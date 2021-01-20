Editor, the Advocate:
In R.L. Montgomery's letter (Advocate, Jan. 12), he includes the extremist factions of the Capitol siege with conservative Christian Republicans, i.e. the silent majority. Various extremist groups including the Proud Boys, QAnon, the bugaloo movement and white supremacists have been identified in the videos of the Capitol siege. These groups may be secretive, but they are certainly not silent and are prone to violence.
The electoral process came into question only after President Trump planted the seed of election fraud into the minds of the public months before a single vote was cast and counted. When election results indicated a Biden win, President Trump unleashed a rhetorical tsunami that ignited his supporters. Not one of the claims brought forth by the Trump campaign has uncovered any evidence of voter fraud swaying the election one way or the other. Attorney General Barr and others appointed by the President support the validity and security of the election results. President Trump himself took to strong arming the Georgia Secretary of State as exposed in a taped phone call that could be deemed flagrant federal and state criminal violations.
Mr. Montgomery never once mentioned the deadly results of the Capitol siege, rather describing it as "That little demonstration Wednesday." His words that the demonstration "is nothing compared to what is about to happen" is troubling. That little demonstration was an insurrectionist siege on our U.S. Capitol. My eyes are indeed open to the intentions of certain individuals and groups. They were hell bent on spitting on the Constitution by overturning the will of the majority of the American people.
Rep. Michael Cloud (Advocate Jan. 14) was correct in quoting President Trump's words "to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard." Rep. Cloud did not mention the inflammatory rhetoric that the President unleashed to the amped up crowd.
Whether President Trump intended to or not, his actions, prior to and after the election and on Jan 6, were taken as a call for violent action by these extremist groups. He must bear some responsibility for inciting the siege of the Capitol. His presence was not benign.
America stands at a crossroads between working out our differences through the rule of law and the Constitution or threatening the very foundation of our republic laid by the founding fathers. So, do we stand with the founding fathers or extremist groups with radical agendas? It's a clear choice for me.
Mike Laza, Victoria
