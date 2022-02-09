Editor, the Advocate:
"American Underdog" is a movie that is both entertaining and inspirational. It shows the unlikely path of greatness of Kurt Warner as a NFL quarterback; and the back-story of him and his wife, Brenda, as great human beings. Sorry, no blood, no sex, no drugs; just good acting showcasing a great story of two underdogs that support each other to find a happy life together. You don't need to be a football fan to enjoy this movie.
Johnny Stafford, Victoria
