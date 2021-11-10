Editor, the Advocate:
The question all Americans should be considering is whether or not they want to live in a socialist nation. The answer to this question is on a crucial timeline, as the decision is at a tipping point. In my opinion, if the Democratic Party maintains control of Congress and the Presidency in the 2022 and 2024 elections, it may be too late to save our nation from socialism.
I believe the majority of Americans do not want a socialist nation. So why do many Democrats continue to support the radical socialist controlled Democratic Party? I can understand why some Americans support the ideology of socialism, such as:
Socialist, minority groups; welfare recipients; rich corporations and groups/individuals who gain financially or hope to gain positions of power. Perhaps what has occurred during President Biden’s first nine months in office will convince “die hard” Democrats to reconsider how they will vote in upcoming elections.
The following partial list of Biden’s negative political actions/policies will highlight the adverse effects which were not in the best interest of our nation: Cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline and diminishing the oil/gas/coal energy sector; stopping border wall construction and allowing an illegal immigrant invasion; Biden’s mishandling of the pandemic has caused rampant increases in inflation with national shortages of consumer goods and workers; Biden’s “all in” commitment to the climate change issue by promising billions of dollars in support without major commitments from other major polluting nations like China, Russia and India; Biden’s agenda to push Congress to pass a two plus trillion dollar unjustifiable radical socialist spending bill; the Afghanistan troop removal fiasco; raising taxes on the rich and many other miscellaneous items; indoctrination of school children in Marxist, racist “critical race theory” and “black lives matter” propaganda; Biden’s failure of leadership and promise to unite our nation has resulted in escalated disunity.
The above listing of Biden’s policies/actions is just the “tip of the iceberg” as the Democratic Party has already infiltrated our national media outlets, social media and colleges/schools. In addition, they have the support of big corporations, the entertainment industry and foreign socialist/communist nations. It is clear that failure to stop the radical socialist movement in the upcoming election will determine the future of our nation.
Allen J. Novosa, Edna
