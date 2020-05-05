Editor, the Advocate:
This is a special National Nurses Week.
The World Health Organization has declared 2020 “The Year of the Nurse.”
As we recognize the nursing profession, I want to honor the individuals who represent nursing at Citizens Medical Center. Our nurses consistently provide care with competence and compassion. Never has this light shown more brightly than it has the past few weeks and months.
In the Year of the Nurse, I am humbled to be a nurse at Citizens Medical Center. I am proud of the care provided and thankful to the nurses who are called to care for others and have earned the trust of our patients and community. Nurses understand and value the trust and confidence our patients have in them, never taking that for granted.
Citizens nurses are truly individuals caring for others in a selfless manner. As nurses put their patients’ needs first, they provide both physical and emotional care. Nurses provide a connection between patients and their loved ones, which is more critical now than ever before. Although Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a necessary part of providing safe patient care, a mask cannot hide the warmth of a nurse’s reassuring smile.
At Citizens Medical Center, I hear many stories of nurses making positive differences for our patients, and I see firsthand the compassionate responses they have to our patients’ needs.
I know others join me in thanking our nurses during Nurses Week 2020.
Thank you for making a difference! You are each doing heroic work!
Jane Cook, chief nursing officer, Citizens Medical Center, Victoria
