The article, "Hidden Figures: Uncovering the Untold Stories of 3 Mighty Texas Women," by Clayton Maxwell in the November issue of Texas Highways illustrates the important roles women have played in the history of Texas. He tells the story of Patricia de la Garza de Leon, the co-founder of his hometown, Victoria. She was a strong woman who used her dowry to finance the colony and a woman of great faith who built the first chapel and school in Victoria. After her husband died of cholera, she used that strength to raise their 10 children. Patricia, her husband Martin, and some of her children are buried in Evergreen Cemetery. Her epitaph reads, "Pioneer Colony Co-founder and Texas Patriot." Mr. Maxwell also tells the stories of Anna Mebus Martin and Lillian Jones Horace. This article was not only informative, but also an interesting read.
I want to thank Gary Dunnam for his work preserving the history of the Coastal Bend area over the years.
Russell Cain, Port Lavaca
