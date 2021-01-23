Editor, the Advocate:
I was online with your COVID-19 appointment site at 10 a.m. Wednesday. After numerous attempts at making an appointment I was finally able to select a date and time and entered my mobile phone number. The length of time for the code to be sent was several minutes to almost 10 minutes. At each attempt your screen would not validate the code and said “try again.” I made four attempts and received four different codes. Each time your system would not let me continue.
I am a Phase 1B applicant with diabetes, high blood pressure and am 62 years old. I am very disappointed with the failure of your online system.
In addition, I made many calls to your phone line —361-580-5796 — only to receive a busy signal.
You were not prepared to respond to the public for this critical health crisis.
Will you be able to fix these accessibility barriers before the next opportunity to serve the citizens of Victoria County? Our lives are depending on this.
Dr. Catherine Swift, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.