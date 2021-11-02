Editor, the Advocate:
Due to influx in personnel being ordered to active service for border duty, and the number of employer issues I am receiving it is important that you realize the following. The Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA) is a Federal law that establishes rights and responsibilities for uniformed service members and their civilian employers does not apply to you when you go on state active duty. It protects you when for your monthly training duty days and your annual training days.
When you encounter employer issues due to being ordered on state active duty you need to contact the Texas Workforce Commission, Civil Rights Division, Texas Government Code 437.204, and State Military Employment Discrimination Complaint.
Espiridion “Speedy” Castillo, TX ESGR Area 11 chair, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.