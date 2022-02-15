Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to the kind, wonderful lady in the Target parking lot who stopped to ask me if I needed help emptying my grocery cart into the trunk of my car. I am most grateful and thankful for this angel helping me. I am also thankful for my angels of family, neighbors and friends who help my husband and me every day. May God bless all of you,
Charlene Hohlt, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.