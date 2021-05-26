Editor, the Advocate:
This is dedicated to the fighting men and women that did not make it home.
Angels in a Foreign Land
They are chosen to defend our way of life.
They gladly go in harm’s way.
They are in a land they do not know.
There is a heavy debt that they could pay.
Some will come home, and some will not.
That is the sad truth.
They do what they do so we can enjoy our way of life.
Freedom for me and you.
These are our sons and daughters, and it’s hard to let them go.
They want to go, and don’t have to think twice.
From every American, we thank you
For your sacrifice.
Stephen Perez, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.