Editor, the Advocate:
September is National Sewing Month. Many in the Crossroads share this hobby and some use it as their livelihood. Thanks to Elias Howe’s invention and Singer’s installment plan, this activity has been made easier, faster and with new technology more creative.
It is no longer more economical to make your own clothes and home décor, it gives you more options to express your creativity and style.
On Sept. 22-23 sewers in our community will display their creative talents at the Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria’s Annual Quilt Show at Holy Family Catholic Church on Mallette Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 with a $1 discount if you have a canned good donation to the Food Bank. The show is partially funded by Explore Victoria. There will be vendors including a sharpening service and food service by Grapevine Café.
Donation quilt tickets will be available for $1 each or six for $5. Come out and see what sewing has become.
Karen Greer, vice president
Victoria