Editor, the Advocate:
A reminder to all Victoria area photographers to enter your favorite photos in the Annual Victoria Photography Club Contest. Submission of photos is during July and photos may be dropped off at Korczynski's Photo Lab, 105 Cozzi Circle in Victoria.
Details of submission requirements, rules, and general information is available on our website: www.victoriaphotographyclub.com on Page 4 under annual contest. The required forms are also available for print on that site.
After the judging, the photos will be on display at the Victoria Mall from Aug. 14 -21
We hope to see many of your favorite photos.
If there is a question, please contact Ingrid Kabela at 361-578-8279.
Ingrid Kabela, Contest Committee Member, Victoria
