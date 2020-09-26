Editor, the Advocate:
In response to the letter from Mr. Rick Cortez, thank you for your service to the country. My husband is a Marine Corps veteran and we have great respect for veterans. I respectfully disagree with your viewpoint in the letter to the Advocate. Do you realize that you are listening to an anonymous person accusing President Trump of disrespecting veterans?
Twenty-one people that were with him said it was a lie....he did not say that. I could make up a story about anyone if I didn't have to take responsibility for it. Anonymous is not acceptable.
Donald Trump has done so much for America. Just think what he could have done if he had not had so much resistance from the Democrats. Why is it that they can't work together for the good of the country? He is the law and order president and if he wins, you won't have to give up your property (Socialism), your money, your guns, or your love for America.
Please make the right choice Nov. 3, 2020. Donald J. Trump.
Marsha Sells, Port Lavaca
