I would like to complain in regards to your Friday Associated Press article headlined ‘Long, surreal days of the runaway Texas legislators.’ It should have been noted as either a commentary or as a one-sided opinion piece. These ‘Democrats’ ran away from their civic duty. They flew on a plane with no masks. They had party refreshments and were pictured as having a ‘good ole time’ on the planes leaving. Some chartered planes paid for by who really?
Still getting their $212 per diem checks even though they are not in Austin where the per diem was to be applied.
Also, referring to themselves as martyrs; do they really even know what a martyr is or maybe it’s foretelling of the criminals running around DC (I really hope they don’t become real martyrs in DC). I haven’t seen a point-by-point analysis from them in regard to each voting law being put forth other than to use emotional arguments such as ‘Jim Crow.’
By the way, did they have to show a photo ID at the airport before boarding the plane? Or have a photo ID to drive themselves to the disembarkation point?
Are they saying that some voters are too ignorant to know how to get a photo ID or if disabled, how to request a mail in ballot?
With all the questions put forth from the last presidential election; with laws changed in the middle of the election; why are they afraid of a true discussion?
News articles should bring forth both sides of the story and let the reader decide, instead of publishing a propaganda piece from an outside source.
Andrei Mednis, Victoria
