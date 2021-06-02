Editor, the Advocate:
Deceased local area veterans were recognized with a solemn reading of their names and branch of service followed by the ringing of a Bell of Remembrance on Memorial Day. Although our county has a proud tradition of service in our nation’s armed forces and many of these veterans have passed on, each Memorial Day we recognize those comrades who left us since the previous Memorial Day. We cherish the memories and contributions of all our fallen veterans, but it simply is not feasible to personally recognize each one who has ever served and died, hence our practice of focusing on our losses during the past year.
The Victoria Advocate graciously printed the list of Victoria County veterans deceased since last Memorial Day in Tuesday’s edition. This list was provided to the Advocate by the Victoria County Veterans Council, and unfortunately several departed veterans were inadvertently not included. The Veterans Council wishes to acknowledge and honor the military service of Stephen Sprencel, U.S. Marine Corps and Roy Aubrey Arnot, U.S. Army. Our sincere apologies to the Sprencel and Arnot families and any others who may not have been properly recognized.
Richard Arellano, Lt Col (ret.) USAF, Victoria County Veterans Council Secretary, Victoria
