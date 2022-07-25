Editor, the Advocate:
This weekend we had a Gay Pride Parade and celebration. I want to thank Judge Ben Zeller and our commissioners for standing tall on this event and refused funding.
I could care less whether a person is LGBTQ or whatever. If that person is an adult, they can decide and do what they think is right and correct.
But the parade and event is so much more than that.
This is an event that is touted as a family event. How in the world can anyone believe drag queens are wholesome family entertainment?
Why gay pride? Do we have a heterosexual parade next? I would be against that too. Why? Because children need to be talked to about sex of any type by their parents. This is not a spectator sport but something that is guided by parents based on age and appropriate knowledge for that age.
I am appreciative that Judge Zeller and our local government stands for family values.
P.S. If you are an elected official and have not weighed in on this, then you are part of the problem.
Barbara Breazeale, Victoria
