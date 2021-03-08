Editor, the Advocate:
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Rawley McCoy. Rawley was a tremendous leader not only for this firm but also for the City of Victoria. He was passionate about architecture and service to his community. His extreme knowledge, attention to detail, ability to solve problems and direction of this firm will be greatly missed.
Rawley started Rawley McCoy and Associates in 1996 as a sole proprietorship. Since then, the firm has grown into a partnership with eight employees including five licensed architects. Rawley McCoy’s commitment to quality, integrity and service to clients will continue as the firm moves forward into the future.
At this time, I will assume the role of managing partner. I worked with Rawley for over 20 years and has been his partner since 2011.
We would like to ensure everyone that we will continue the same level of service and attention to detail on all our current projects that you have come to expect from Rawley McCoy & Associates.
William “Billy” Berger, Architect, Vice-president, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.