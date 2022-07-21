Editor, the Advocate:
What and where is the priority for District 1 cleanup? I have made numerous calls to City Hall regarding heavy trash and Code Enforcement to report trash in need of removal, with locations given. The response from the city has been foot dragging and empty statements of "we will investigate." The trash is still there.
I am 82 and not physically able to work on my feet for several hours, but I am available for supervisory input, search and discovery, etc.
Highway185 looks great, but can we take care of the potholes in it?
Rufus C. Diggs, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.