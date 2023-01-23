Editor, the Advocate:
Aren't we all God’s children?
I am 13 years old and my name is Abigail Seale. I go to a public middle school. I am just a normal child, the only thing that makes me different from a lot of kids is that I am Catholic and I am being raised Catholic.
I believe that having an abortion is killing an innocent child of God. I know that not all people agree with me and I know that some people think that the fight for abortion is over since Roe v. Wade was overturned, but it is not.
So I am writing this to change some people's minds about abortion and to tell others that the fight is not over.
I know that a lot of people think that women have a choice to do whatever they want with their body, but if they weren't ready to have a child, then why would they try to make one?
I also know that people think that if it is unborn or still just a little egg that it is okay, but when that child is conceived it is officially a child.
God has made the children that walk this very Earth, and to kill one of his children is just cruel.
I know that women have the right to their body, but when it comes to killing your baby that is different. There are alternative ways to deal with abortion, like adoption and foster care, but to have an abortion is brutal and wrong.
To the people who think that the fight is over, it is not. There are still people out there who think that abortion is OK. And right now we need more people to march with us to fight for the innocent lives of these children. Yes, Roe v. Wade was reversed, but in some states it is still OK to have an abortion. We are fighting to make a change in this country and the world!
On January 26, at 6:30 we will be marching in downtown Victoria for all of the innocent lives on the line and even the ones that have already been lost due to abortion. So please join us there.
God will bless you for it.
Abigail Seale, Victoria