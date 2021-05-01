Editor, the Advocate:
I read the article in the Victoria Advocate Saturday, April 24, about the meeting in Goliad County Thursday evening which I attended.
While I appreciate the paper reporting on a very important topic I wish it was more fact based. The reporter interviewed a resident of Goliad who, by his own admission, said that he did not attend the meeting. He was quoted as saying it was overblown and fear mongering.
Interviewing someone who was not actually there, and relied on his friends to relay information to him about the meeting provides very little credibility to you as a newspaper, other than hearsay and innuendos. There were plenty of people to interview as there was an estimated 400 people present. A Border Patrol agent in charge of this sector was there and spoke. He said the current border situation was unprecedented and overwhelming. Seems to me that this Border Patrol agent would be a much more credible source to quote or interview for actual facts, statistics and numbers. His presence at the meeting was never mentioned nor the representatives from The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
In the politically divided climate that we live in now I think the readers would be better served with being presented more facts than conjecture which would go a long way with the Victoria Advocate actually becoming a credible source of news.
God Bless and help Texas.
Daniel Zengerle, Cuero
