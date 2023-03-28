Editor, the Advocate:
In loving memory of Mary Gullette
The death of Mary Gullette on March 22 is a great loss to everyone who knew her. A friend and artist, lovely in every way, in-person with her family, and through her art.
Mary will be missed. She showed discipline in creating her art works, exhibiting her art at Hallet Oak Gallery and other galleries. She had the keen ability to show strength in times of adversity.
Throughout chemo treatments, she would drive from Katy to Hallettsville to volunteer. She lit up the room with her gracious smile. She was beautiful inside and out.
Her art has deep meanings to her and to the Hallettsville community. She often painted the Lavaca County Courthouse, the Lay-Bozka House and other Queen Anne style architecture. She also painted Western-themes, nature and people. Her art consisted of objects or people doing everyday activities, such as sports, reading, gardening and baking.
Born in Cali, Colombia, Mary came to the United States in 1991. Following her passion for fine arts and winning several drawing awards, she started painting in oil in 1994 under the guidance of Charles Darnell, an accomplished artist.
May’s work has been shown at the St. Francis Episcopal Church, St. John Vianney, Barnes and Noble, Art in the Park in Midtown Houston, Cinco Ranch Gulf Court and the Fulshear Art Walk.
All her subjects, whether it be landscapes, still life, or animals — have an eloquent quality with vivid colors that leap out of the frame.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Gullette, and son, Chris Gullette, 23. Her mother-in-law was Lois Rita Bucek Gullette.
Mary left a lasting artistic impression on Hallettsville. One that will never be forgotten.
And most of all, we are remembering her deliberate cheerful spirit to surround family and community with happiness.
Mieko Mahi, Hallettsville