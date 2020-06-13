Editor, the Advocate:
Watermelon seeds and sanity
Tearing down the statue in DeLeon Plaza? What are we thinking? Maybe we’re not. Maybe we have become more of a reactionary people than a thinking people.
I cannot believe that the simple idiom of throwing the baby away with the bathwater has not emerged, as upheaval spreads throughout the world and now in Victoria.
It reminds me of that cool, sweet summer refresher, the watermelon. We don’t throw the watermelon away because of the seeds. Actually, we use the seeds for our benefit. No seeds – no more watermelon.
We have bitter seeds in every segment of history and in every part of our own lives. But from each seed there can be growth. To tear down or attempt to re-write our history by removing or defacing statues, pictures, books, etc. is not productive. We need to reclaim historical reality, no matter what it is. In it are the seeds of growth.
We must not bend to re-actionists. And to parrot incendiary words yelled through megaphones only embroils the heart, weakens the mind and is a cause for further divisiveness.
The answer may be hidden in the obvious: We must bond ourselves around the common table of humanity and figure this thing out, always making sure that we don’t throw the seeds away. What a terrible thing that would be!
If we do all this in the non-violent spirit of tolerance and love, forgiveness and understanding, then perhaps the face of earth can be renewed.
Laurie Bautista, Victoria
