Editor, the Advocate:
The Astron Club of Goliad would like to thank the many vendors that made our recent Taste of Goliad a huge success. We greatly appreciate their donations and sacrifices of time and ingredients to put together their contributions. These local establishments created many delicious items for our community to sample and went above and beyond by generously offering items for our silent auction.
Healthy South Texas; H-E-B Plus!; Dickey’s Barbecue Pit; Schroeder Hall; The Texan No. 7; 5D Steakhouse; Goliad Brewing Company; KB’s BBQ; Tio Robertos; Rudy’s On the Run; Jay’s Cook Shack at Blue in Goliad; Pickle Me Green at Blue in Goliad; 2 Shabby Chic’s Bakery at Blue in Goliad; Three Oaks Guest House- Amanda Fuller- Realtor, Re/Max Land and Homes; Deborah’s Kitchen Table; Whataburger; Mustang Cantina; Goliad County Senior Citizens Center and Empresario Restaurant.
We also offer our sincere thanks to our sponsors: American Bank Goliad; Aztec Ford; Goliad National Bank; Paulsgrove and Taylor, PLLC; Goliad Title Services, LLC; Prosperity Bank Goliad; San Antonio River Authority; The Texan Stores and 5D Steakhouse.
Special thanks to H-E-B for underwriting our event.
Thanks to these sponsors and vendors, the Taste of Goliad continues to be a fun event that aims to raise money for organizations doing good in our community.
Tracye Boyd and members of the Astron Club of Goliad
