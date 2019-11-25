Editor, the Advocate:
Local rancher/businessman Charlie Faupel, of Reeves Ranch, hosted his 49th Thanksgiving Feast on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Charlie served his free Thanksgiving feast at his Reeves Ranch Community Center in Raisin. He starts the turkeys days before, with the dressing he makes from his family recipe. Folks bring their dishes to share.
My group was cousin Judy Anderson and a bunch from Edna, Mary Oster, Rosa Pensiemento, Marjorie Caviellar and son, John. We followed the winding country lanes to his gorgeous ranch that has been family owned since the mid-1800s. The original ranch home is full of clocks of every kind! An old-time band was playing, everyone sharing and even some dancing!
I just want to say thanks to Charlie. He said will do this at least one more year to make it 50 years.
Before departing, we sat on the front porch rocking in old chairs overlooking beautiful valley!
God bless you, you wonderful, giving fellow. Victoria County is so very blessed to have citizens like you! See you next year!
Carole Luster, Victoria
