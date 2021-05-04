Editor, the Advocate:
I attended the meeting hosted by Sheriff Roy Boyd, Goliad County Sheriff's Office, on April 22. The meeting was well organized, and the information presented was informative and easily checked out as to fact and authenticity.
Charles Clapsaddle, who didn't even bother to attend, instead relying on a friend's reporting, claims that the meeting was "extreme" and that the issues were overblown. He also paints a picture of the attendees as being misled by fear-mongering and political posturing, as opined by immigration attorney David Holford. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The attendees were intelligent, calm and self-controlled; they are definitely concerned for their community, and they are fed up.
For anyone who can read, as I'm assuming Mr. Clapsaddle and Mr. Holford can, the numbers speak for themselves as to the number of illegal immigrants invading, yes invading, our borders and this country. The numbers have increased significantly as to incidents at our southern border.
Mr. Holford also says there has been no "violence." I suppose that depends on one's definition of violence. Ask anyone affected by human trafficking about violence. Ask ranchers in the area about destruction of property, resulting in lost livestock; I'd definitely consider that they are "being impacted" and harmed by the situation.
I know of people in this area who have been contacted by people offering large sums of money for "rides" to Houston. I won't argue whether these people are cartel or gang members or not, but do the math yourself, draw your own conclusions. I'm wondering if finding signs of itinerant camping closer to home, i.e., in their own yards, might warrant the attention of Mr. Clapsaddle and Mr. Holford.
If Mr. Clapsaddle is genuinely interested in what is being presented at this meeting and, hopefully, subsequent meetings, perhaps he should actually attend one, rather than relying on his informants.
For the record, before you attack me as being anti-immigration, I am only anti-illegal border crossing. Once again, thanks to Sheriff Boyd, members of law enforcement and the other members of the community who took the time to raise awareness and present the facts. There is nothing to be gained by simply sitting on our hands while the situation escalates.
Jodi Schaefer, Victoria
