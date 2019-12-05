Editor, the Advocate:
This is to inform the people of Victoria that if you buy an electrical appliance from Lowe’s or Home Depot, make sure it is not an LG product.
My wife and I bought an LG refrigerator from one of the aforementioned stores in April of this year. In November, it quit cooling or freezing. I called the store where it was purchased. The store has a 90-day warranty, then the maker of said product has a 1-year warranty. They also have a five- to 10-year warranty on the major working parts, compressor, motor and cooling grill. That’s fine, but there are no LG approve repair people in the Victoria area. The nearest is in Wharton, 65 miles away.
I was told that it would be Dec. 12 before the approved repair people would be able to come out. I then asked the LG people that I called if they would reimburse me for the cost of repairs. Their answer was “possibly part of the cost but not all of it.”
So, if you buy and electrical appliance from anyone, make sure it is not an LG product. The store where I bought it was very helpful, but LG was not helpful at all. They were “we will help you when we get to it.”
As my old daddy said, “That dog don’t hunt.”
Jimmy Stockton, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.