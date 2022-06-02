Editor, the Advocate:
First of all let me establish myself. I am a parent and yes I have lost a child.
I don’t like guns and I do not own one. I do believe in your right to have a gun to protect your family.
I do not believe anyone should be able to buy a gun that shoots multiple rounds without reloading.
I do not understand why anyone would, or could, legally sell two of these guns to a teenager.
The United States has more people killed in mass shootings than any other country that is not participating in a war.
I am so tired of the excuses made as to why we do not have stricter gun laws. If you are afraid of a background check you probably shouldn’t try to buy a gun.
Every time we have a school shooting everyone offers prayers and condolences to the families. Trust me, bottom line, you are hurting so badly, you don’t even hear them. Those 19 little children didn’t have a chance. Had the killer had to reload, some of them might have had a chance. Why would anyone be against banning guns capable of firing multiple rounds? I don’t understand.
Please write your senators and representatives in support of banning this type of gun. If you need a reason, I can think of 21 right off the top of my head.
Linda Kelly, Victoria
