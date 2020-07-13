Editor, the Advocate:
I know there are many cases like the one Chad Mersino has.
Me and my family are fortunate enough not to be in his shoes.
I hope that he and his family will be in the line that feeds those needing food that Christ’s Kitchen does six days a week as a last resort.
My greatest hope is that it will not have to happen.
I hope that if you are fortunate enough to make a donation to Christ’s Kitchen, the Food Bank or Salvation Army, do it and don’t think it like “throwing away the baby with the bath water” attitude.
I am well aware this does happen to some extent, but the bottom line is that you did something that made you feel good deep down inside.
David Brown, Victoria
