Editor, the Advocate:
I would like to endorse Bret Baldwin for reelection to the VISD Board of Trustees, District 3. Although I moved away from Victoria about a year ago, I was a resident and active member of the Victoria community for most of Bret’s years of services on the VISD Board. I know him well as a friend, a fellow Rotarian and as a community collaborator.
While there are undoubtedly other outstanding individuals who could serve on the VISD Board for District 3, my endorsement goes to Bret because I have known him to be honest, dedicated and student-focused as a leader for VISD.
I distinctly recall proposing a partnership to the VISD Board and encountering judicious and important questions from Brett Baldwin. Though we were friends, I was not going to get his support without convincing him that the partnership would be in the best interests of students.
But there is something I value in Bret even more, and that is his independence. If you review VISD Board votes, you will find a number of occasions when he was the only Trustee voting differently from everyone else. He certainly has not stood apart from the majority for political gain; he has done so out of integrity. That commitment to prioritize his best judgement over groupthink is unusual in a politician at any level, and Bret displays it.
For continued sound and independent judgment and a rock-solid commitment to students, I would encourage residents of District 3 to support Bret Baldwin.
Jesse Pisors, San Antonio