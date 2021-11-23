Editor, the Advocate:
At one time, I had a nice, new, pink battery charger for my vehicle. That charger was purchased because of dead battery episodes at church and my home garage. The instructions were spelled out very plainly on the side of the battery, no problem. Gee, now I’m all set.
I no longer have that charger. It was lifted out of the glove compartment of my vehicle. It wasn’t taken by just anyone but the bully who replaced the air cleaning filter. Who else goes into the glove compartment to make a change like that?
Guess what, I have blown the whistle on you. Oh, I’m sure I’m not the only one this has happened to.
People are so busy with other things life throws at them. They forget these little tidbits and you need to remember. Take your charger our of your vehicle and leave it at home. Even charge it while it’s out, safe at home. Don’t forget that you are leaving your vehicle to a stranger. Check your vehicle before you leave your garage.
Good luck.
Mary Gleinser, Victoria
