Editor, the Advocate:
Most biblical followers will not argue the first five books of the Bible, be you Christian, Jew, non-denominational or Muslim. We must remember this “Nation” was founded and formed by many Christian-based faiths. And has allowed all faiths to co-exist for over 246 years. Now there are those who want to modify or completely change it. Joshua 18:1 tells us that He, God brought us together to set up the church for his people to meet. Isaiah 56:7 tells his people that “My House will be the house of prayer.” Jeremiah 7:12 reminds God’s people of the wickedness of His people, as they failed Him.
We have come to a point as a nation where some feel the purpose of God and the church may have no place in our governmental daily life. I beg to differ.
Paul tells us how to deal with authority and government in Romans. A woman once asked a pastor to pray for her dead cousin, for he was not so much a religious person.
The pastor reminded her that we do not need to pray for the dead, for judgment has already been made at the time of death. Hebrews 9:27. And that their life of truth was to be their test to eternal life, John 8:28-32.
Each faith has its own guidance that it may extract from different parts of the Bible.
So in this time of strife that we each are living in now, between conservative, liberal or progressive, I encourage each God-fearing person to review these verses, review your life and decide.
For the time is now to take an example from your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and be the warrior and defender of Him and our faith in God.
Then Jesus went into the temple. When he made a whip of cords, He drove them all out of the temple, with the sheep and the oxen and poured out the money changers’ money and overturned the tables. Matthew 21:12-17; Mark 11:15-18; Luke 19:43-46; John 2:13-17.
We are less than 90 days from the General Election. Your vote, your voice will count. Your silence never will.
Kevin Bright, Hallettsville
